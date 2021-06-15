NFU raises animal welfare concerns over UK-Australia trade deal
Published
British farmers have expressed concerns that animal welfare standards could be undermined by the UK’s newly-announced free trade deal with Australia.Full Article
Published
British farmers have expressed concerns that animal welfare standards could be undermined by the UK’s newly-announced free trade deal with Australia.Full Article
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- NFU Scotland says it is worried about the deal's impact on farmers and..