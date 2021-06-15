20-year-old Mollie Wood claims that she was told by a male manager that she would not be served because the amount of cleavage showing was equivalent to "a man being shirtless".Full Article
Woman claims she was kicked out of Wetherspoons for 'inappropriate' crop top
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Woman kicked out of Wetherspoons over 'inappropriate top'
Mollie Wood claimed she was told by a male manager she would not be served because her cleavage showing was “equal to a man being..
Bristol Post
Woman kicked out of Wetherspoons pub for wearing 'inappropriate' top
Mollie Wood claimed she was told by a male manager she would not be served because her cleavage showing was 'equal to a man being..
Wales Online