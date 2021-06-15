Scotland Yard to ‘review’ UK Ghislaine Maxwell allegations
Published
Scotland Yard has said it will “review” allegations that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.Full Article
Published
Scotland Yard has said it will “review” allegations that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.Full Article
Scotland Yard has promised to review allegations that Ghislaine Maxwell was involved in trafficking, grooming and abusing women and..