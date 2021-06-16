The surge in the rate of inflation of the past couple of months showed no sign of slowing in May, hitting 2.1% as the cost of a range of goods picked up following the coronavirus crisis-induced slump for the economy.Full Article
Rate of inflation passes Bank of England target as economy gets back in gear
