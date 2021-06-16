Frost admits UK and EU are ‘not making much progress’ on Brexit row
Published
The UK has admitted that little progress has been made in efforts to avoid a “sausage war” trade dispute with the European Union.Full Article
Published
The UK has admitted that little progress has been made in efforts to avoid a “sausage war” trade dispute with the European Union.Full Article
Brexit minister Lord Frost acknowledged talks with the European Union were making little progress.Lord Frost told MPs the issue of..