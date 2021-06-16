Starmer claims Prime Minister’s borders indecision has ‘blown’ Covid-19 road map
Published
Boris Johnson’s indecision over securing the UK’s borders has “blown” his Covid-19 road map to freedom, according to Sir Keir Starmer.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson’s indecision over securing the UK’s borders has “blown” his Covid-19 road map to freedom, according to Sir Keir Starmer.Full Article
Boris Johnson’s indecision over securing the UK’s borders has “blown” his Covid-19 road map to freedom, according to Sir..