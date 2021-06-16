Each and every day, Public Health Wales confirms its daily Covid-19 death figures, alongside Public Health Scotland and NHS England.Full Article
Birmingham records zero deaths as UK Covid death toll rises by 3
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by seven
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government said a further seven people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK..
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 27
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by four
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 22
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Crematoriums in Delhi struggle to keep up as COVID death toll rises
Crematoriums and burial grounds in Delhi and across India are overwhelmed due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths.
Newsflare STUDIO