What to do when Ticks attack! : Fish of the Week Winner - 11th June 2021

In an unusual start to the week I had to help my colleague get a tick out the other morning. He’d been away hillwalking over the weekend and noticed something unusual when he was getting ready for work. Sometimes you can feel a tickle or an itch as they’re moving on your skin or trying to bite but once they’ve bedded in you won’t feel them due to the numbing effect. While slim the chances of an infected bite can be serious so you should know how to deal with them effectively.