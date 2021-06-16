It comes as coronavirus jabs are set to become a mandatory requirement for staff in care homes for older people in EnglandFull Article
Welsh Government rules out making Covid vaccines compulsory for care home staff
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid vaccine won't be made compulsory for care home staff in Scotland
Daily Record
The UK Government is set to announce that workers in England may be required to get jabbed.
More coverage
COVID jabs to be made 'compulsory' for care home staff - Whitehall sources
The government is to make coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for care home staff who work with elderly and vulnerable people,..
Sky News
Covid jab 'compulsory' for England care home staff
The government will announce the measure in the next few days, the BBC understands.
BBC News