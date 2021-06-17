Whisky industry welcomes halt to US tariffs
Published
The Scotch whisky industry has welcomed news the US will not impose tariffs on the spirit for five years, following a breakthrough in talks on the Airbus-Boeing dispute.Full Article
Published
The Scotch whisky industry has welcomed news the US will not impose tariffs on the spirit for five years, following a breakthrough in talks on the Airbus-Boeing dispute.Full Article
The industry has welcomed the breakthrough in trade talks with the Biden administration.
The punitive tariffs on malt whisky exports to the USA is to be suspended as a long-running trade dispute with the EU is resolved.