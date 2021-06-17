History and conservation charity has updated its website's information about the Famous Five author, adding her books have a 'lack of literary merit'Full Article
Enid Blyton's work labelled 'racist and xenophobic' by English Heritage
The work of Enid Blyton has been linked to "racism and xenophobia" in updated blue plaque information by English Heritage.
Sky News
English Heritage has confirmed it has “no plans whatsoever” to remove a blue plaque for children’s author Enid Blyton after..
Belfast Telegraph