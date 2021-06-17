In the Midlands, there were zero deaths recorded in Birmingham once again - but deaths were recorded elsewhere in the region, namely the Black Country and Leicestershire.Full Article
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 21 - but zero in Birmingham
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
