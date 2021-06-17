London on track for worst year of teenage killings
Published
If such deaths continue at the current rate, it will be the worst year for young homicides since 2008.Full Article
Published
If such deaths continue at the current rate, it will be the worst year for young homicides since 2008.Full Article
The capital is "on track" to face the worst year of teenage killings in more than a decade, the Metropolitan Police has warned.
London is “on track” to suffer the worst year for teenage killings in more than a decade if youth violence continues at the..