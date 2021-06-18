Robert Buckland admits budget cuts were factor in low rape conviction rates
Published
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has acknowledged Government cuts to the legal system were a factor in plunging conviction rates for rape cases.Full Article
Published
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has acknowledged Government cuts to the legal system were a factor in plunging conviction rates for rape cases.Full Article
"We've got to do a lot better," says Robert Buckland, as he sets out plans to tackle low conviction rates.