Charalambos 'Babis' Anagnostopoulos has confessed to murdering his wife Caroline Crouch at their home.Full Article
Greek husband admits murdering British wife after claiming they were burgled
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Greek husband 'hugged dead British wife's mum at funeral to cover tracks'
Tamworth Herald
The Greek husband has been charged with the British mum's murder
Greek husband charged with British wife's murder
Tamworth Herald
Caroline Church's husband confesses to her murder
New Zealand Herald