Lib Dem Sarah Green is new MP after winning the formerly rock-solid Tory seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since 1974Full Article
Lib Dems' by-election triumph is humiliating defeat for Tories
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liberal Democrats upset the odds with historic Chesham and Amersham victory
Boris Johnson’s Tories suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats scored a historic win in Chesham and..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lib Dems secure historic by-election win in Chesham and Amersham
Boris Johnson’s Tories have suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats secured a historic win in Chesham..
Belfast Telegraph