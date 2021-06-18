NHS trust fined £733,000 over death of baby Harry Richford
An NHS trust has been fined £733,000 for failing to provide safe care and treatment following the death of a baby boy.Full Article
Harry Richford’s “wholly avoidable” death in November 2017 led to the trust rust being charged and taken to court
Harry Richford died seven days after an emergency delivery in hospital in Margate.