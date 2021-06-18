Two remanded over shooting of black rights activist Sasha Johnson
Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson at a 30th birthday party in south London.Full Article
Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson at a 30th birthday party in south London.Full Article
Two more men have been charged in connection with the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.
BBC Local News: London -- The black equal rights activist remains in a critical condition after being shot at a house party.