UK Government 'focused on supporting UK organisations as they adjust to our new trading relationship'Full Article
Legion to â€˜stop selling poppies in the EU due to Brexitâ€™
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Glorious field of poppies glowing under a setting sun in Shropshire, England
Glorious field of poppies glowing under a setting sun in Shropshire, England
Newsflare STUDIO
Royal British Legion to â€˜stop selling poppies in the EU due to Brexitâ€™
The Royal British Legion will no longer sell poppies in the European Union due to red tape following Brexit, according to reports.
Belfast Telegraph