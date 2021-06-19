Man set for extra-special Father's Day with cancer-free daughter
Published
Father's Day will be even more special for Simon Caulton as he spends special time with his four-year-old daughter.Full Article
Published
Father's Day will be even more special for Simon Caulton as he spends special time with his four-year-old daughter.Full Article
Wolfgang Van Halen, Maroon 5, Danny Elfman, and more The music world is still reeling from the loss of guitar god Eddie Van Halen..
A teen found her long-lost dad on Facebook - and discovered she's been pronouncing her own name wrong her whole life. Lisa..