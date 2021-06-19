England and Scotland Euro clash earns bumper viewing numbers
Published
Coverage of England and Scotland’s Euro 2020 clash drew an average audience of 13.1 million, becoming the most-watched match of the tournament so far.Full Article
Published
Coverage of England and Scotland’s Euro 2020 clash drew an average audience of 13.1 million, becoming the most-watched match of the tournament so far.Full Article
Football fans clashed with police in central London's Leicester Square during the England-Scotland match on Friday 18 June.