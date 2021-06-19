London stadiums transformed into giant Covid jab clinics on ‘super Saturday’
Published
Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered after stadiums and football grounds in London were transformed into mass vaccination centres.Full Article
Published
Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered after stadiums and football grounds in London were transformed into mass vaccination centres.Full Article
Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered after stadiums and football grounds in London were transformed into mass..