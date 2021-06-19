Joachim Low not getting carried away with Germany’s impressive win over Portugal
Published
Germany coach Joachim Low insists outclassing defending champions Portugal 4-2 should not be viewed as sending a message to their rivals.Full Article
Published
Germany coach Joachim Low insists outclassing defending champions Portugal 4-2 should not be viewed as sending a message to their rivals.Full Article
Joachim Low believed Germany deserved their first win of Euro 2020 against Portugal but did not view it as a statement to their..