One person dead after driver crashes into Florida Pride parade
Published
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a vehicle struck spectators at a Pride parade in Florida, authorities said.Full Article
Police say one man was killed and another was injured when a pickup truck drove into a crowd at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors.