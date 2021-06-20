The longest day of the year will see Brits treated to almost 17 hours of sunlight - but when is the summer solstice 2021 and how is it celebrated.Full Article
All you need to know about the summer solstice 2021
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti
ABC 10 News | San Diego
Sunday brings more heat, Fathers Day and the Summer Solstice.
Summer Solstice: Explained by Practicing Wiccans
Wibbitz Top Stories
Showers and cooler air return this weekend
KPAX - Western Montana
Extra police sent to Somerset beauty spot ahead of summer solstice
Shepton Mallet Journal
More coverage
What is the Summer Solstice?
Wochit Spanish
The winter solstice, which is shortest day of the year, will occur Saturday, Dec. 21.
WEB EXTRA: Summer Solstice
CBS4 Miami
When the Summer solstice is in 2021
Western Daily Press