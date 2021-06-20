Her Majesty shared a poignant photo of Prince Philip and Prince Charles to mark the occasionFull Article
The Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip with touching Father's Day photograph
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip as she spends first Father's Day without him
The Royal Family shared a touching tribute to 'those who may be missing their Dads today' all around the world.
Daily Record
The Queen pays Father's Day tribute to Prince Philip
The tribute shows Prince Philip alongside a young Prince Charles, as well as the Queen and her father King George VI
The Cornishman