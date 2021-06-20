Jon Rahm takes first major title with US Open victory
Published
Fifteen days after his preparations were seemingly thrown into disarray, Jon Rahm produced a grandstand finish to claim his first major title in the 121st US Open.Full Article
Published
Fifteen days after his preparations were seemingly thrown into disarray, Jon Rahm produced a grandstand finish to claim his first major title in the 121st US Open.Full Article
Jon Rahm reflects on securing his maiden major title by becoming the first Spanish winner of the US Open at Torrey Pines.
Ryder Cup star bounces back from his costly Covid quarantine last month to land the title after a thrilling final day in California