Billy Gilmour: How Chelsea & Scotland midfielder has become Euro 2020 star
Published
Billy Gilmour's first Scotland start in the Euro 2020 draw with England was the latest achievement in a remarkable young career.Full Article
Published
Billy Gilmour's first Scotland start in the Euro 2020 draw with England was the latest achievement in a remarkable young career.Full Article
Scotland will be without Billy Gilmour for their final Euro 2020 group game as the Chelsea midfielder tested positive for COVID-19...
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack assesses whether Chelsea's Billy Gilmour should be brought into the Scotland starting line-up..