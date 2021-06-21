UK reports another 10,633 coronavirus cases and five deaths
Published
The UK has reported 10,633 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths, according to official daily figures.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported 10,633 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths, according to official daily figures.Full Article
The Government said a further five people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 127,981.
The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26%..