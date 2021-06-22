Authorities decide not to review woman’s chip shop death
Published
Authorities have decided not to hold a review into the death of a woman who claimed her husband burned her with scalding oil following a row in their chip shop.Full Article
Published
Authorities have decided not to hold a review into the death of a woman who claimed her husband burned her with scalding oil following a row in their chip shop.Full Article
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- A decision not to hold a domestic homicide review into a woman's death by scalding is upheld.