Euro 2020: More than 60,000 fans allowed in Wembley for semi-finals and final

Euro 2020: More than 60,000 fans allowed in Wembley for semi-finals and final

Sky News

Published

More than 60,000 fans will now be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley - 75% of the stadium's capacity.

Full Article