Euro 2020: More than 60,000 fans allowed in Wembley for semi-finals and final
More than 60,000 fans will now be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley - 75% of the stadium's capacity.Full Article
Wales, England and Scotland all still have a chance to make the semis
The crowd capacity at Wembley will be increased to more than 60,000 for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, says the UK..