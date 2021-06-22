Man sought after police officer’s throat cut
Published
Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after an officer was held down by two men and had his throat cut by a third.Full Article
Published
Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after an officer was held down by two men and had his throat cut by a third.Full Article
Police in Port St. Lucie are looking for a man who apparently gained access and robbed a residence's home by acting like he was a..
This video contains graphic content. The sister of a Black man shot to death by Delaware police in January sued the officers on..