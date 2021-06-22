45 pictures of fans cheering on England against Czech Republic in Euro 2020
Grimsby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England fans celebrate Czech Republic victory
ODN
England fans have been celebrating the team’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic, which sees them qualify for the knockout..
England top Group D and qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Lineker mirrors Villa fans' thoughts on Jack Grealish and England
Tamworth Herald
The Villa captain has been given his chance to impress in the Euro 2020 game vs Czech Republic
Aston Villa and England fans agree about Grealish decision
Walsall Advertiser