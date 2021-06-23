Michael Gove said the Tory Prime Minister's focus was on recovering from the pandemic 'for the lifetime of this parliament'.Full Article
Boris Johnson won't grant another Scottish independence referendum before 2024
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Concerns grow over SNP plan to seek Scottish independence
Al Jazeera STUDIO
After parliamentary elections in Scotland - the divisive issue of independence from England looms large once again.
PM calls Union summit as Sturgeon says second referendum is ‘will’ of Scotland
PA - Press Association STUDIO
SNP to seek Scottish independence vote after election victory
Al Jazeera STUDIO
More coverage
Scottish nationalists win majority in parliament
Reuters - Politics
Pro-independence parties won a majority in Scotland's parliament on Saturday, paving the way to a high-stakes political, legal and..
Scotland: SNP on course to win vote, but by how much matters
Al Jazeera STUDIO