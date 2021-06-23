Football rumours: Chelsea banking on Gerard Moreno move this summer

Chelsea apparently have a back-up plan if they are unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Mirror cites Fichajes as reporting that failing to secure the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker will see the Blues instead recruit *Gerard Moreno*. The Villarreal forward, 29, could be scooped up for significantly less than Haaland, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said to be a serious fan of the Spain international.