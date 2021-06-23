Jordan Henderson focused on last 16 after ‘very positive’ Euros group campaign
Published
Jordan Henderson insists England’s Euro 2020 group-stage performance was “very positive” as the Three Lions advanced with little fanfare.Full Article
Published
Jordan Henderson insists England’s Euro 2020 group-stage performance was “very positive” as the Three Lions advanced with little fanfare.Full Article
There has been some criticism directed to England boss Gareth Southgate for including Jordan Henderson in his squad for the Euros...