More than 22,500 people apply to be next ESA astronaut
Published
More than 22,500 people have applied to become the European Space Agency’s (ESA) next astronauts.Full Article
Published
More than 22,500 people have applied to become the European Space Agency’s (ESA) next astronauts.Full Article
Washington DC (SPX) Jun 14, 2021
NASA is seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International..
PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency says it was “blown away” by the record number of applicants — more than 22,000 —..