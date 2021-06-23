Dalian Atkinson: PC guilty of former footballer's manslaughter
Former striker Dalian Atkinson died after a stand-off with West Mercia officers in Telford in 2016.Full Article
Former Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson died in August 2016 after being shot with a police taser when officers were called to an..
West Mercia Police Pc Benjamin Monk has been found guilty of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson but cleared of his..