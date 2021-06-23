Raab condemns ‘forced closure’ of pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper
Published
The “forced closure” of a Hong Kong newspaper has been described as “a chilling blow to freedom of expression” by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.Full Article
Published
The “forced closure” of a Hong Kong newspaper has been described as “a chilling blow to freedom of expression” by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.Full Article
Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily has announced its closure after police froze £1.65m in assets linked to the newspaper.