UK denies Russia fired warning shots at Royal Navy warship off Crimea
Published
Britain has accused Russia of “disinformation” after Moscow claimed its forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy warship in waters off Crimea.Full Article
The Ministry of Defence says that the Russians were conducting exercises in the Black Sea.
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed bombs were dropped and missiles fired to turn away the Royal Navy vessel from the Crimea..