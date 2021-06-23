Ryan Woods: Birmingham City to sign Stoke City midfielder on 1 July
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Birmingham City sign midfielder Ryan Woods on a three-year deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Birmingham City sign midfielder Ryan Woods on a three-year deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.Full Article
Birmingham City have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Woods from Stoke City
Birmingham City are hoping to secure the signing of former Brentford and Shrewsbury midifelder Ryan Woods