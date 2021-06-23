Luis Enrique relieved after Spain hit five past Slovakia to the reach last 16
Spain coach Luis Enrique admits the 5-0 win over Slovakia which secured progress to the last 16 of Euro 2020 was a relief.Full Article
Spain profited from Martin Dubravka’s goalkeeping howler and then turned on the style to thrash Slovakia 5-0 and book their place..
Spain earn their first win at Euro 2020 in style as they thrash Slovakia to set up a last-16 tie with Croatia.