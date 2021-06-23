One London hospital trust declared a major incident after identifying problems with its oxygen supplyFull Article
Concerns over oxygen delivery to patients during pandemic raised by 12 hospitals
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'We are dying inside': Indian doctor on losing patients to Covid
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Sam Kiley reports from a hospital in New Delhi where eight people, including one doctor, died after the facility ran out of..
16 killed after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in India
Newsflare STUDIO
More coverage
Gurdwara in India hands out over 700 oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients each day
A gurdwara in Ghaziabad, northern India, has started refilling oxygen cylinders for free to help combat the country's second wave..
Newsflare STUDIO