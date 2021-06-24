Mr Eustice was speaking after Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi delivered a key briefing from Number 10 Downing Street at 5pm on Wednesday evening.Full Article
Face mask rules set to be lifted from July 19 as ALL restrictions end
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
South Africa Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions As Cases Rise
Eurasia Review
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the placement of the country under Adjusted Alert Level 4 for two..
Who Wins From The Tokyo Olympics Going Ahead – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
More COVID Restrictions Loosened In Tri-State Area
CBS 2 New York
More COVID restrictions were loosened in the Tri-State Area on Wednesday. After keeping our faces covered for the past 13 months,..