The UK has reported 16,703 new COVID-19 cases and another 21 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
UK reports 16,703 new COVID cases and another 21 deaths
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
LA County Reports Largest Daily Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-May
KCAL 9 CBS LA
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections since..
More coverage
The Latest: Delta variant puts Africa at risk of third wave
SeattlePI.com
NAIROBI, Kenya — The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 20 countries across the..