Covid-19 vaccinations: how the four UK nations compare
Published
A total of 31,908,103 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been delivered in the UK, meaning the equivalent of 60.6% of adults are fully vaccinated.Full Article
Published
A total of 31,908,103 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been delivered in the UK, meaning the equivalent of 60.6% of adults are fully vaccinated.Full Article
By Sanchita Bhattacharya*
On June 15, 2021: Five health workers were killed and another four wounded in five separate..
MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in four Russian regions made coronavirus vaccines mandatory this week for people working in retail,..