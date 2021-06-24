Sarah Buick: Body found in search for missing Ben Nevis walker
A search has been taking place for Sarah Buick, who was last seen in a selfie she took at the summit of the mountain.Full Article
Sarah Buick, 24, had not been seen since Tuesday when she posted a picture at the top of Ben Nevis.
Sarah Buick was last pictured at the summit of Ben Nevis around 5am on Tuesday morning
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- Sarah Buick, 25 and an experienced walker from Dundee, posted the message to social..