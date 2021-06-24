England have a chance, but not on penalties – Lothar Matthaus
Published
Lothar Matthaus does not believe English fans should be fearful about facing Germany at Euro 2020 – unless the match goes to penalties.Full Article
Published
Lothar Matthaus does not believe English fans should be fearful about facing Germany at Euro 2020 – unless the match goes to penalties.Full Article
England have nothing to fear from Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie - unless it goes to penalties, says former Germany captain..