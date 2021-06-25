The added travel destinations include the British Antarctic Territory, which is inaccessible during the months of March to October.Full Article
New travel rules explained - 11 of 14 new countries may not take you
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Britain said Thursday that it intends to relax pandemic travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully..
More coverage
Russia, US And The Churning Arctic Geopolitics – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Arctic geopolitics has become one of the strategic policy planks of big powers. This has been reflected in the separate..