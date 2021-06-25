Who is Gina Coladangelo?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Labour calls for Matt Hancock to be sacked
ODN
Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson "must remove the Health Secretary from his post" after..
Hancock resists calls to resign over reports of affair with close aide
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Labour: 'Images we've seen are pretty clear'
ODN
Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon says that the images of Health Secretary Matt Hancock appearing to kiss his aide Gina..
70874291
Express and Star
-
70872839
Express and Star
-
Piers Morgan takes aim at Matt Hancock following 'affair' scandal
The Argus